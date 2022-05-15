Strawberry Moon or Pink Moon

Christine Reding
Why the brilliant reddish hue?
The Algonquin Indians anoint this name
As implantation of strawberries are due
Environmental plateaus are not the same
Birchbark canoes along with the river glides
Fish lines constructed of deer splinters or bone
Roundish bull boats covered with buffalo hides
Containing firewood or fresh meat to ferry home
Seasonal planting begins with the Three Sisters’ plan
Maize buried with mounds of rotten fish or eel
Beans ascend the stalks of corn, providing nitrogen
Squash leaves generate mulch and cast a shady shield
Moss pink phlox begins to abound, enriched greenery
Animals emerge from hidden hibernation and freely roam
The tapping of maple syrup, flowing seasonally
The strawberry moon is the Spring born home