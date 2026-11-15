What Would Your Jar Reveal?

If you wash your face every day, why can your complexion still feel rough, look dull, or seem overdue for a fresh start?

The answer helps explain the fascination with one part of a DiamondGlow® facial: the collection jar.

Patients come to Katarina Bader to see their jar after their treatment. Inside is the fluid collected during the facial, carrying extracted debris, excess oil, and exfoliated skin cells. Seeing what was removed is always a surprise to clients.

“So, what was all that doing on my face?”

Skin naturally sheds cells, while daily life adds oil, perspiration, makeup, and product residue. Cleansing is essential, but dead surface cells and congestion can still contribute to an uneven complexion. Applying more cream does not remove that buildup and some cleansers don’t wash away the buildup either.

DiamondGlow® combines that work with hydration. Its diamond tip physically exfoliates the surface, suction lifts debris from skin and pores, and custom serums are delivered at the same time. Different tips and serums allow the treatment to address concerns such as dryness, dullness, and uneven texture.

That combination explains the idea of a skin “reset”: removing accumulated surface material while replenishing moisture, leaving skin looking brighter and feeling smoother. And then comes the reveal: You see what was removed in the jar, feel the smoother texture, and notice a fresher appearance in the mirror.

“When someone feels their skincare has stopped making a difference, adding another cream isn’t always the answer. That’s why we chose to offer DiamondGlow because it visibly addresses surface buildup and hydration together, and then deeply stimulates the skin’s collagen production,” explains owner Katie O’Brien, PA-C, MMS.

The procedure has also earned recognition beyond the treatment room. NewBeauty named DiamondGlow its Best Exfoliating Facial in the magazine’s 2025 Beauty Awards. In a study reported by the manufacturer involving 20 patients, 90% showed improved skin radiance 15 minutes after treatment.

Just Another “Freshly Washed Feeling”?

Not this facial. Understanding how a treatment works is reassuring. Instead of wondering whether another product is making a difference, patients can connect the process with changes they actually notice in their own skin.

For anyone wondering why a crowded skincare shelf hasn’t delivered the results they expected, the answer may start with what needs to come off.

What would your jar reveal?