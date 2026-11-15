Mary Toth

When people hear the word volunteering, many picture retirees with lots of free time. While retirees play a vital role, that picture is far too small—and it leaves out a huge group of people who are just as needed: adults in their 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The truth is simple: volunteering is for every age, every stage, and every ability. And our neighborhoods are stronger when everyone takes part.

Volunteers are the heart of our community—and we’re ready to welcome new faces. If you’re between 40 and 80+, there are meaningful ways for you to get involved right now.

We’re especially hoping to encourage more volunteers in their 40s, 50s, and 60s. This group brings a powerful mix of experience, energy, and fresh perspective that helps keep our programs strong for the future. Even a few hours a month can make a real difference.

Volunteering offers more than just giving back. It’s a chance to meet new people, stay engaged, share your skills, and be part of something that matters. And for our long-time volunteers in their 70s and 80s, your continued dedication and wisdom remain essential.

There are flexible opportunities to match every interest and schedule. If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, now is the perfect time to start.

We’d love to have you join us.

Please contact Mary Toth, Volunteer Coordinator, for details at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org.