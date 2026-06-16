SBWGA-18 Ace Days

Becky Hubbard, May ACE of the month (Gross). Sally Drennen, May ACE of the month (Net).

Ellen Avenoso

Each month—typically on the first Tuesday—all league members playing that day compete for Gross and Net “Ace of the Month” honors. This ongoing competition recognizes the lowest Gross and lowest Net scores, awarding each winner Ace status for that month.

At the end of the year, all monthly Aces advance to compete for the prestigious “Ace of the Year” title in both Gross and Net categories.

As we approach the halfway point of the 2026 league season, the winners to date are:

Low Gross

* January: Sue Dischner

* February: Brenda Brown

* March: Judy Allen

* April: Maire Ryan

* May: Becky Hubbard

Low Net

* January: Judy Schilling

* February: Nancy Huffman

* March: Marie Kahng

* April: Maggie Falconer

* May: Sally Drennen

With typically large fields of competitors, these achievements are especially impressive.