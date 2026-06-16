SaddleBrooke One Men’s Nine-Hole Golf League

Max Fleming

2026 Men’s Niners Summer Cup

The Men’s Niners will hold a Summer Cup event, a Ryder Cup style competition on June 17, June 20 (Saturday!) and June 24. Watch the emails for more details.

The 2026 Niners Unite Summer Mixed Scramble

The SaddleBrooke Men’s and Lady’s Niners Summer mixed scramble is on Tuesday July 14. The normal Men’s Niner’s Wednesday play will still occur on July 15.

2026 Men’s Niners Home and Home SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO—Bobcat Trophy

The Bobcat Plaque for the 2026 SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners is in. Congratulations to SaddleBrooke TWO Men’s Niners for a winning performance! For SaddleBrooke One Men’s Niners, let’s get ‘em next time. Let’s see everyone back for the cup next year!

How to Join SBMN Golf League

Joining the SBMN league is easy! We play every Wednesday morning. Follow the instructions on our website, saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org which will take you to the Arizona Golf Association site to process your payment and enroll you in the AGA and our league. Questions should be directed to our membership chairman, Nick Mares at ntmares@gmail.com.