Save the Date for “Raise the Woof” Fundraiser

Sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Dog Park

Save the Date for the “Raise the Woof” fundraiser benefiting Friends of Pinal Pets, the nonprofit partner to our County shelter This annual event is sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Dog Park and will be held on Nov. 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse and Saloon on Highway 79.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 1. If anyone is interested in donating silent auction items, gift cards or donations, please contact Nadine 702–672-1050 or nadinemm2018@gmail.com. We need your help to make this event an even bigger success than 2025. All proceeds will assist the Pinal County Animal Care and Control to offer much needed services to pets in need.

Stay tuned for more information and further details on how to purchase tickets for this sell out event.