Ron Peck

Welcome to July at the Golden Goose Thrift Shop, where the community spirit is as bright as the summer sun! Join us for a spectacular Fourth of July sales, and mark your calendars for our Volunteer Orientation on Monday, July 20, for an opportunity to dive into meaningful work while making new friends!

Ready to escape the sweltering summer heat? Our shop is a treasure trove of unique finds just waiting for you to discover. Whether you’re shopping for a fabulous outfit, donating items to help others, or volunteering your time, every action contributes to our local outreach efforts and strengthens our community bonds.

And the cherry on top? It’s our dazzling Christmas in July sale, where you can snag incredible deals with 75 percent off on all Christmas for the entire month! Don’t miss out on these fantastic savings. There has never been a better time to shop! Come on down and experience the warmth and joy at Golden Goose Thrift Shop where every visit is a celebration of community spirit!