Santa Claus Came to SaddleBrooke on Christmas Eve

Bonnie Barazani

‘Twas the night before Christmas and Santa was making his rounds—in SaddleBrooke, that is. You see, Pete Gilijohann asked me if I knew of any children who were going to be visiting on Christmas Eve. He had retrofitted his golf cart into a sleigh, complete with reindeer, and would like to make some visits. I sent out an email, got 10 responses, and we were on our way. As it happens, a few years ago, I purchased a professional Santa outfit at the Goose (for $6.75).

Together, Pete (the driver), Santa (my husband Fred), and the elf (me) brought smiles and awe to many children. Parents purchased the gifts and dropped them off at Santa’s home prior to Santa’s visit. The children were amazed by Santa’s appearance, bearing a gift or two, and especially seeing the sleigh all lit up and even spewing snow from its rear. Certainly a night to remember!