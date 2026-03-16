SaddleBrooke’s Doug Springer Obliterates Masters Swimming World Records

Karin Bivens

Huge congratulations to SaddleBrooke Swim Club’s former head swim coach Doug Springer for his phenomenal achievements at two recent Masters swim competitions. At the 2026 Fabulous Las Vegas Short Course Meters Swim Meet (Jan. 17) Doug broke three Masters 80-84 age group world records in the 50 Breaststroke (40.29), 100 Breaststroke (1:29.22), and the 100 Individual Medley (1:22.75). Prior to this, the previous 50 Breaststroke world record was 41.42 by Toshio Tajima of Japan set in 2005, the previous 100 Breaststroke world record was 1:31.77 by Masaru Shinkai of Japan, and the 100 Individual Medley world record was 1:23.73 set by Rich Burns of the USA in 2023.

Then, two weeks later, Doug competed in the Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic SCM Swim Competition (Jan. 30 through Feb. 1) with once again world record-breaking performances, this time in the 200 Breaststroke (3:15:06), previously 3:21:35 set by Masaru Shinkai of Japan in 2021; 200 Fly (3:24:24), previously 3:30:11 by Giulio Divano of Italy in 2011; the 200 IM (3:06:07), previously 3:08:90 set by Rich Burns of the USA in 2023; and the 400 IM (6:41:78), previously 7:09:74 set by Ikuro Shimono of Japan in 2017.

These achievements highlight Doug’s continued excellence in swimming, yet Doug is quite humble about his performances. Fortunately, his supportive wife Nancy is a great resource and was of tremendous help in gaining information and photographs. Doug defies age stereotypes, achieving remarkable successes, inspiring and encouraging others to get or remain active. To excel at such a high level, though, takes a tremendous amount of time, training, commitment, and dedication. Way to go, Doug!

If you are interested in learning more about swimming for fun, fitness, and friendship (and competition—only if you want!), go to saddlebrookeswimclub.org.

SaddleBrooke Swim Club: Making Waves!