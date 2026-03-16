Mike ‘The Lip’ Collins Kisses 15 Opponents Goodbye!

Joe Giammarino

The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiard Club (PPB) hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament on Jan. 31 in SaddleBrooke One’s Catalina Recreation Center Billiards Room. This was the third of five 8-Ball qualifiers for the PPB Club Championship. The PPB was the sponsor of this tournament. The format of this 8-Ball Singles tournament was double elimination.

The tournament director was Phelps L’Hommedieu. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-ball singles: Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Jim Samlaska, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Bill Webster, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, Mike “The Lip” Collins, Mark Erwin, Russ “Long Shot” Doering, Jay “Destroyer” Johnson, Kirk Meckem, Mike Bonicelli, Dick “Pocket Blocker” Dunbar, Les Goins, and Jim Langseth.

Results:

1st: Mike “The Lip” Collins, Perfect Tournament! 5 wins, 0 losses

2nd: Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Right There, Again! 4 wins, 2 losses

3rd: Mark Erwin, First Time in Picture, Congrats! 5 wins, 2 losses

4th: Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Another Good Tournament! 4 wins, 2 losses

Sponsor’s Gift Winners: Jim Samlaska and Mark Erwin

The PPB wants to thank all our participants. The 8-Ball Singles Tournament started at noon and lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes, with more than 40 games of 8-ball being played. We competed with friends who have a shared passion. That is a good day! Rack ‘em up!

The PPB thanks all our CRC Pool Room sponsors:

Expert Automotive, Joe Pate

Leah Kari Solutions, Inc., Leah Kari

Stone Canyon Painting, Alex Stewart

Golf Cars of Arizona, Kiara Lange

Rancheros Market, Luis Lopez

Ridgeview Physical Therapy, Noel Chavez

The Moore Advantage Team, Dorothy Moore

State Farm, Jay Salazar

Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, Carolina Solorzano

Arizona Pain Care Center, Dr. Pletnik and Dr. Patel

Harn Legacy PLLC Estate Planning, Wendy Harn

Desert Life Pharmacy, Brianne Spaeth