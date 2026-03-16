Mike ‘The Lip’ Collins Kisses 15 Opponents Goodbye!

Joe Giammarino
The Pool Players of The Brooke’s Billiard Club (PPB) hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament on Jan. 31 in SaddleBrooke One’s Catalina Recreation Center Billiards Room. This was the third of five 8-Ball qualifiers for the PPB Club Championship. The PPB was the sponsor of this tournament. The format of this 8-Ball Singles tournament was double elimination.
The tournament director was Phelps L’Hommedieu. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-ball singles: Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Jim Samlaska, Tony “The Snake” Cardillo, Bill Webster, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Jack “Crash” Hoverter, Phelps “Montana” L’Hommedieu, Mike “The Lip” Collins, Mark Erwin, Russ “Long Shot” Doering, Jay “Destroyer” Johnson, Kirk Meckem, Mike Bonicelli, Dick “Pocket Blocker” Dunbar, Les Goins, and Jim Langseth.
Results:
1st: Mike “The Lip” Collins, Perfect Tournament! 5 wins, 0 losses
2nd: Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Right There, Again! 4 wins, 2 losses
3rd: Mark Erwin, First Time in Picture, Congrats! 5 wins, 2 losses
4th: Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Another Good Tournament! 4 wins, 2 losses
Sponsor’s Gift Winners: Jim Samlaska and Mark Erwin
The PPB wants to thank all our participants. The 8-Ball Singles Tournament started at noon and lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes, with more than 40 games of 8-ball being played. We competed with friends who have a shared passion. That is a good day! Rack ‘em up!
The PPB thanks all our CRC Pool Room sponsors:
Expert Automotive, Joe Pate
Leah Kari Solutions, Inc., Leah Kari
Stone Canyon Painting, Alex Stewart
Golf Cars of Arizona, Kiara Lange
Rancheros Market, Luis Lopez
Ridgeview Physical Therapy, Noel Chavez
The Moore Advantage Team, Dorothy Moore
State Farm, Jay Salazar
Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, Carolina Solorzano
Arizona Pain Care Center, Dr. Pletnik and Dr. Patel
Harn Legacy PLLC Estate Planning, Wendy Harn
Desert Life Pharmacy, Brianne Spaeth