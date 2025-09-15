SaddleBrooke Ranch ARTwalk

Janice Mihora Pottery Art by Catalina Sun Studio’s Diane Verkuylen-Murphy Art by Catalina Sun Studio’s Diane Verkuylen-Murphy

Diane Verkuylen-Murphy

Art is alive and thriving in our community. Would you like to tour our home studios and meet the resident artists? The 2025 Fall ARTwalk tours will be coming soon. Mark your calendar for this extra-special event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 18 and 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 90 accomplished resident artists showcase their talents during our biannual ARTwalk at SaddleBrooke Ranch (SBR). Home studios will be open to the public displaying a plethora of mediums and techniques. Additionally, our community Creative Arts Complex will showcase club artists in six studios. Over the years, thousands of individuals have discovered our vibrant arts community, and we hope you will also.

The artwork includes pottery; ceramics; sculpture; paintings in oil, pastels, ink, and acrylic; photography; lapidary; metal smithing; woodworking; jewelry; fused glass; paper quilling; paper crafts; yard art; fiber arts; and so much more.

We invite you to visit us, inspire us, and support us. Invite your neighbors and friends to join you. Plan to stay for lunch or dinner, as our dining facilities are open to the public. This is a free event and open to the public.

We have again spent weeks and months preparing unique and handcrafted pieces of art for this fall’s showcase. This is your opportunity to find the perfect gift for your home or interior space and embrace the artists on their journeys. Come and meet the artists face-to-face to see what drives their creativity and is unveiled in the touch of the human hand and heart.

For more information, follow us on Facebook at SBR ARTwalk Artists Studio Tour SaddleBrooke Ranch, www.facebook.com/groups/1284745232175564. Many of our artists feature their art on this page and have notable reputations, and commissioned pieces may be available.

SaddleBrooke Ranch is located on North Oracle Road/AZ-77 N. Exit at SaddleBrooke Ranch W Drive, Oracle, AZ 85623. Maps of the home studios and Creative Arts Complex will be available throughout the SBR community and upon entering the gate to the Ranch.