2026 Men’s Niners Membership Campaign

Steve Kotke, Publicity Chair

We welcome you to come and meet new friends and golfers of all skill levels at the 2026 SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners membership meeting on Monday, Oct. 20, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse Agave Lounge.

The SBMN League

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners is a friendly, competitive venue for golfers who play every Wednesday morning on one of the three SaddleBrooke One nine-hole courses, as assigned by the Pro Shop.

Each Wednesday we have a nine-hole tournament, which can include individual and two-man or four-man teams. The schedule is available on our website saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org.

Members sign up for weekly events through Golf Genius, a free league management software, which is available via the smartphone app or on a web portal.

Players can choose their tees they would like to play. We have morning shotgun starts from November through April, then assigned morning tee times from May through September.

Who Can Join?

The SaddleBrooke One Men’s Nine-Hole Golf League (SBMN) is available to all male residents, renters, and lot owners of SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO.

Membership Dues

Annual league membership dues are $85 and include the dues of the Arizona Golf Association (AGA), which maintains handicap indexes for all members. All members must have a USGA handicap index to be eligible for prizes. The membership period runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Dec. 15, 2026.

A $5 tournament prize fee is charged to your SaddleBrooke One golf account for each tournament you decide to sign up for, and all of the money is credited each week to the winners via Pro Shop credit.

How to Join

Joining the SBMN league is easy! Follow the instructions on our website saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org, which will take you to the Arizona Golf Association site to process your payment and enroll you in the AGA and our league. Questions should be directed to Membership Chairman Nick Mares at ntmares@gmail.com.