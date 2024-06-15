SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network’s Monthly Pet Donation Drop-Off Program

Marcy Vernon

Our various pet charities are always in need and are always thankful for your donations. Please consider dropping off any of the items listed below. Cash donations are also accepted and appreciated. The drop-off location is at SaddleBrooke One bocce ball courts. It is the first Friday of every month.

Drop-off hours from May through September are 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Caution: Please drive up slowly and watch for volunteers at the cones!

We always need pet food.

We accept most pet-related items that are in clean and good condition, such as clean towels and clean sheets, both flat and fitted.

Pet crates of any size are accepted. Please break them down before donating.

We cannot accept any Poly-fil items, such as pillows, as they present a choking hazard. Nor can we accept any rugs with rubber backing.

Any items accepted are at the discretion of the volunteers.

Please do not leave items unattended.