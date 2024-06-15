SaddleBrooke July Blood Drive

Leslie Mehalek

The May blood drive was a wonderful success. We collected 82 units of blood! Let’s do it again on July 20 at the MountainView ballroom from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have 43 people signed up already. We have lots of openings left, which means you can make your appointment now and get the time you want. The Red Cross has been staffing us very well, and as a result, there is very little wait time in chairs. Come on down and save a life.

As a blood donor, you do something extraordinary with each donation. You give families hope. You give patients courage. And you give those who need it most life. Donors like you make all the difference. That is why your donation for this drive is more important than ever.

The need for blood is constant, and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. To schedule your appointment, please go to Redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Also, you can start the donation process before leaving home by completing the RapidPass online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device or Blood Donor app on the day of your appointment. You can save up to 15 minutes. Learn more at Redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

Tom and I recently took over coordinating the blood drive here in SaddleBrooke and are looking forward to meeting you and thanking you for your donation! If we can answer any questions for you, give us a call at 267-394-2027 (Leslie) or 267-394-2000 (Tom).

Blood drives for 2024:

July 20 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.