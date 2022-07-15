SaddleBrooke Lady Niners Donate to Girls Golf of Tucson

Wanda Ross

SaddleBrooke Lady Niners was pleased to give a donation recently to Girls Golf of Tucson. This very worthy 501(c)(3) organization, the local chapter of LPGA*USGA Girls Golf (Girls Golf), provides an opportunity for girls ages 7 through 17 to learn to play golf, build lasting friendships, and experience competition in a fun, supportive environment, preparing them for a lifetime of enjoyment with the game. Events are held at different golf courses throughout the Tucson and Southern Arizona area once or twice a month on Saturdays all year long. New members are accepted throughout the year.

Girls Golf is the only national junior golf program that specializes in providing girl-friendly environments for juniors to learn the game of golf. They are the experts in making the game of golf fun. They teach much more than stance and swing. They teach girls valuable life skills like confidence and perseverance. Those of you who have granddaughters may want to look into this organization, wherever the girls live. There may be a chapter nearby.

Girls Golf has 500 sites across the nation that help prepare girls for a lifetime of enjoyment of the game while also inspiring them to feel confident, build positive self-esteem, and live active and healthy lives. Girls learn values inherent to the game of golf, such as patience, respect, perseverance, and honesty, preparing them to meet the challenges of today’s world with confidence. (Some of us adult golfers probably could work on patience, respect, perseverance, and honesty also.) Girls Golf makes the learning fun. Their events include basic instruction, clinics for new golfers, and course play adapted to the playing levels of the girls.

Participants are divided into five levels. All levels include golf instruction, and rules are geared to the girls’ skill level.

Level 1: Beginners or new golfers with very little or no on-course experience

Level 2: Plays from 100 to 125 yards from the green

Level 3: Plays from 150 yards from the green

Level 4: Plays nine holes from the Forward tees

Level 5: Plays regulation 18 holes from the Forward tees

The Five E’s of Girls Golf:

ENRICH girls’ lives by expanding their minds and horizons.

EMPOWER girls with confidence and inspire them to dream big.

ENGAGE girls with positive female role models and mentors.

ENERGIZE girls with passion for the game.

EXERCISE girls’ minds and bodies by helping them unlock their full potential.

These are the reasons why we SaddleBrooke Lady Niners are so very pleased to support Girls Golf of Tucson. For more information on the Tucson program, go to www.girlsgolfoftucson.org. For the national program, go to www.girlsgolf.org.

Summer is an excellent time to join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Membership fees are reduced in July. Fewer people are here. We make league days fun. Every Tuesday morning, we golf in friendly, nine-hole games at one of the three SaddleBrooke golf courses. We also have a variety of tournaments throughout the year. Check us out at www.sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

We Lady Niners always are appreciative of our event sponsors: Desert Life Pharmacy, RidgeView Physical Therapy, Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona, and Morris Hall, PLLC.