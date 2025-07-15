SaddleBrooke Health Fair Volunteers Needed

The SaddleBrooke Health Fair is scheduled for Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to noon in the MountainView ballroom. This is a yearly event for all residents of SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO.



We are looking for volunteers for positions in a team environment. It’s a fun experience and light commitment. We have openings on teams in different areas, such as Traffic, Greeter, Information, Take-Down, and Immunizations.



Volunteers are required to attend a 90-minute orientation in mid-September to meet their team leaders and Fair coordinators and get more details about the event.



Being a Health Fair volunteer offers you a chance to meet new and interesting people. You will have time outside of your shift to attend the Health Fair while wearing your free Health Fair Volunteer T-shirt. If this sounds of interest to you, please send an email to our volunteer coordinator Andrea Stephens at sbhfvolunteers@gmail.com.

