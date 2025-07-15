‘Five Shorts with Shortcake’: Three Tall Women and Five Short Plays

Susan Sterling Carol Henry Shawne Cryderman

This is the official word:auditions are a go for the Fall 2025 Community Circle Players (CCP) production, Five Shorts with Shortcake. Three directors–Susan Sterling, Shawne Cryderman, and Carol Henry–recently met to begin planning for auditions, finalizing scripts, rehearsal schedules, sets, props, and costumes, all the elements needed for another spectacular CCP production. We are very excited to work together on this endeavor!



The production, a series of short plays that range in length from 8 to 30 minutes, is sure to delight our audiences. What can you expect from stories of people reminiscing about past relationships, a customer “service” department, a singer with an incomplete alphabet–these are just some of the theatrical delights that will be featured.



Auditions will be held Monday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in MountainView Ballroom West. Plan to be at auditions both days.



Memorization is required, but with the shorter format of each play, some of the roles are extremely small. Others are more elaborate. This is the perfect opportunity for novice performers, along with seasoned ones, to get involved and have fun. Performers are welcome to be part of one or more of the show’s plays. After Aug. 22, please email Susan at swsaz79@gmail.com to secure a script to read and become familiar with before auditions.



Rehearsals will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon from Sept. 18 through Nov. 13, with four days of tech rehearsal Nov. 15 through 18. Mandatory attendance is required for all tech rehearsals and all performances. However, rehearsal schedules may be flexible as deemed necessary by the individual directors. Any scheduling conflicts must be documented at auditions.



Big change! This is not a dinner theatre. There will be four evening performances, and for the first time, CCP will have two matinee performances. A no-host bar will be available as well as a coffee and tea station. Dessert will be served at intermission. Can you guess what that will be?



Evening performances are on Wednesday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m.



Matinee performances are on Friday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m.



We are ready to go with Five Shorts with Shortcake. Are you?



See you at the auditions—and at the show!



If you have any questions, contact Susan at swsaz79@gmail.com, Shawne at sfcrydo@yahoo.com, or Carol at caroldhenry@hotmail.com

