SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild Donates to Pinal Rural Fire and Medical District

Connie Kotke, Publicity Chair

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is a nonprofit organization that provides educational, skill-building, and social opportunities for Guild members and SaddleBrooke residents alike. One popular activity is our quarterly Art & Wine Event where friends and neighbors join in to paint a completed work of art while enjoying a sack supper and wine or water.

Proceeds from the August Art & Wine Event were donated to the Pinal Rural Fire and Medical District (PRFDC). Fire Chief Bobby Apodaca, Fire Marshall John Jerome, and Assistant Fire Chief Tom Maloy were on hand at the Guild’s September meeting to accept a check for $1,500 from President Karen Brungardt. Located in Mammoth but serving 300 square miles in Eastern Pinal County, the PRFDC is an all-volunteer organization that relies heavily on grants and donations. According to Chief Apodaca, the money will be used for general operations and to purchase much-needed new equipment.

Currently, the PRFDC has between 14 and 17 active volunteers. Many have other jobs or attend college in the Tucson area. These volunteers provide assistance during Emergency Medical Service calls, extinguish brush and building fires, promote fire safety, conduct inspections, and do whatever is necessary to keep people safe—even if they’re just passing through the area on a roadway.

Look for the next Art & Wine Event on Nov. 28 starting at 5:30 p.m. And don’t forget to register for fall and winter art classes! Visit the Guild’s website www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for more information.