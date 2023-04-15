Rotary Invites You to Come Make a Difference

Barbara Barr

You are invited to help make a difference during the Rotary Week of Service (April 15-22). Rotarians around the world will be serving their communities during the Week of Service. While Rotary is the world’s largest volunteer organization and we do service projects throughout the year, this is a special week when we try to do a little extra to make a difference. The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke invites you to come join us for two of our service projects.

First, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke will be assisting the Rotary Club of Marana on Saturday, April 15, as they present “A Forum on Human Trafficking” at the Performing Arts Center of the Pima Community College West Campus. This important event is also sponsored by the District 5500 Peace Builder Clubs, and the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is a Peace Builder Club. We’ll be directing parking and helping in any way we can.

Second, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary will work with several other Tucson-area Rotary clubs to open the Triangle Y Ranch Camp and Retreat in Oracle on Saturday, April 22. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon. Triangle Y always needs all kinds of help to reopen the YMCA Camp and Retreat for the summer. We may be painting, sweeping, clearing brush, or all kinds of things. You are invited to come join the fun!

These are not the only service projects of the club. Throughout the year, we work with so many local organizations to make a difference. From IMPACT of Southern Arizona, the Tri-Community Food Bank, schools in Oracle and San Manuel, children’s sports teams in the Copper Corridor, the Oracle Community Center, those who are sick at home in the Copper Corridor, to the San Manuel Revitalization Coalition and scholarships for area students, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is there!

Recently, we spent several days assisting the Tri-Community Food Bank organize and store nonperishable items. A 24-Hour Cycling Event was held a few miles from where our club meets each Thursday. They suggested its 1,900 riders bring nonperishable food items to the starting line of the race. Each day, a different team from the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke unloaded and organized the canned goods. The donated food now fills the shelves of the Tri-Community Food Bank in Mammoth.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, but it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lifelong learning. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to those living or working in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley, and all surrounding communities. Come join us for a service project or lunch on Thursday and meet our friendly members. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712 or [email protected]