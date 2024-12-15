Residents Hit the Courts

Christine Schmitz

SaddleBrooke Cornhole Club (SBCHC) continues to engage members after three successful events: our packed Grand Opening, a fun-filled Grandkids Day, and our first Coed Tournament. The grandkids and adults enjoyed lessons, snacks, drinks, and music, which were provided by the members. It was difficult to determine who had more fun, the kiddos or the adults!

Sixteen teams (32 participants) were entered in our first Cornhole Coed Elimination Tournament held on Nov. 20. The big winners were Hector Munoz and Gary Zellinger, second place standing went to Rome Yount and Mike Romano, while third place went to Junus Darunga and Carl Weller.

The annual Activity Fair at MountainView will be held on Feb. 8, 2025, and SBCHC is enthused to participate for the first time. As we approach 400 members, we strive to be the club that accepts all levels of ability for members seeking to have fun. Come by our table at the Fair or visit our website at sbchc.clubexpress.com for more information.