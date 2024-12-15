Arizona Trail Maintenance Receives Assistance from New Mexico

Lori Anderson

Four members of the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club conducted maintenance of the Oracle section of the Arizona National Scenic Trail on Oct. 16. A gorgeous morning and beautiful scenery greeted us on the trail. Former trail steward Ray Peale drove all the way from Santa Fe, N.M., to join us. Thank you, Ray!

The Arizona Trail Association usually provides tools and additional volunteers; however, they are currently short-staffed and unable to support the club. A friend of Ray’s from New Mexico, Kevin Balciar, graciously donated tools for us to use this season. Kevin and Ray have been conducting trail maintenance together in the Pecos Wilderness in the Santa Fe National Forest for more than three decades. We appreciate their willingness to assist us here in Arizona.

Ray worked on improving drainage while the rest of us tackled the catclaw in the area, affectionately dubbed “Catclaw Alley.” At the end of the work session, the crew returned to the vehicles to enjoy refreshments and camaraderie.

The Nov. 20 work session will have been completed by the time this article is published. There will be no work session in December. The next opportunity to contribute to the club’s effort will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. Due to scheduling conflicts, there will be no February session, and the March session will be on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

We are hoping to see some familiar and new faces when work resumes in January. The sessions will be added to the club’s website for signups. If you have questions, please email Lori Anderson at [email protected] or call or text 860-331-9459.