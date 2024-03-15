Republican Club Invites You to a Pinal County Candidate Forum on April 9

Once again, the SaddleBrooke Republican Club (SBRC) will host a Candidate Roundtable for all Republican candidates running for a Pinal County elected office. This event will be on Tuesday, April 9, in the SaddleBrooke TWO Ballroom. This is a paid event, and you must have a ticket to attend. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased in advance.

The Program

Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased in advance. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and the program will start at 3:30 p.m. The afternoon will begin with all the candidates introducing themselves and explaining why they are running. Following this, attendees will be invited to purchase an adult beverage or soft drink and enjoy appetizers furnished by SBRC. Everyone will then return to their tables and the candidates will circulate to all the tables and enjoy a one-on-one conversation with attendees.

For tickets, please get in touch with Kathleen Dunbar at [email protected].

For more information about this event or the SaddleBrooke Republican Club, please visit our website www.SBRC1.org.