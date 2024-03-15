Machine Embroidery Club

Claudia Hermansen

Since COVID, our membership has dwindled! But for the few remaining members, we have discovered a plethora of instruction, designs, and fun on the Internet and YouTube. We will soon have access to the TV in Craft Room 4 to use for teaching and learning from YouTube and downloaded videos, etc. We also have a more accessible locked cabinet now in the Craft Room with hundreds of CDs full of designs to share. There is even a small embroidery machine that I use to teach with. This is open to all in our club using the combination.

We do not pay dues and we have no requirements other than an interest in machine embroidery. We started more than 14 years ago when several of us purchased embroidery machines and didn’t know much about how to use them, especially to full capacity (which is endless). There are free lessons at the dealership where one purchases these machines, but they are limited, and further classes are expensive. Did I mention that most of these machines are expensive to begin with?

Well, we started learning from experienced machine embroiderers and had guest speakers who digitized designs and also gave classes. Today, with all the free technology available to us, we are learning more and more every day and sharing that knowledge with each other. Many of us sell our embroidery at craft markets and make beautiful gifts for children, grandchildren, and, of course, friends.

We have also learned how to quilt in the hoop! There are so many wonderful quilters in SaddleBrooke that I became intimidated years ago when I was first learning to quilt. There are now so many techniques available on an embroidery machine to finish quilts (that is the actual quilting of the pieced tops), and we are enjoying doing so.

Sew (pun intended), if your present sewing or quilting group has become so large or intimidating, come to Machine Embroidery and be welcomed to the newest in the hoop quilting experience! We do have some quilters in our group on the second and fourth Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon in Craft Room 4 (next to the Gift Shop).

Please come and see what some of us are doing and what you can do, too! For more information, contact Claudia Hermansen at [email protected] or 520-241-5047 (text only, please).