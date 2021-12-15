Republican Club Holds November Meeting

Rich Casler

The SaddleBrooke Republican Club held its regular November monthly meeting on Nov. 10, at the DesertView Theater at 3:30 p.m. Ron Aeschliman provided pre-meeting entertainment with a litany of patriotic songs, as a tribute to the many veterans, both members and guests, in attendance. President Dan Culver welcomed all to the meeting and led all in a prayer he paraphrased from one many years ago by Martin Luther King. Lieutenant Colonel Ken Robinson then led all in the Pledge of Allegiance. President Culver announced that our newsletter editor, Steve Kendall, was resigning that post, and the club was in need of a volunteer replacement. He also announced that the latest redistricting maps were out and advised they can be found online at azfairmaps.com under the Arizona heading. He concluded his comments by introducing Udo Axen, the club’s new vice president, and Rich Casler, the club’s new secretary, thus providing the club with a full slate of officers that it has not had in some time. Program Director Barbara Treick then introduced special guests attending today’s meeting: Teresa Martinez, new Legislative District 11 representative; Juan Ciscomani, candidate running for the House of Representatives from Congressional District 2; Nancy Discher, former Pinal County justice of the peace; Ellie Brown and Rudy LuJan, who are both running for that justice of the peace seat; District Supervisor Jeffry McClure; and Jorge Rivas, GOP candidate for governor.

Anita Davis of the Oro Valley American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 132, also a club member, spoke about the Wreaths Across America Program she helps spearhead locally each Veterans Day, explaining the significance of the 10 boughs in each wreath placed at the grave of each veteran across America each Veterans Day and asked for donations for this effort.

She was followed by Nick Meyers and Kevin Thompson, two conservatives running for seats on Arizona’s Corporation Commission, one of the most powerful organizations in the state. These gentlemen explained the functions of this body, stating that 98% of the commission’s role is setting utility rates in all of Arizona. They both detailed their qualifications for these positions, what they would advocate if elected, and asked for the support of all in attendance and detailed how that support could be given.

Finally, the GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate, Mick McGuire, former adjutant general of the Arizona National Guard, spoke of his reasons for becoming a candidate for this seat. He went on to outline his conservative positions on many of the issues in which Arizona Republicans have great interest. He also detailed his extensive qualifications for entering the primary for the right to run against the Democratic incumbent, Mark Kelly. It was a very inspiring presentation.

President Culver announced the next meeting of the SaddleBrooke Republican Club would be held Jan. 5 at 3:30 p.m. in the MountainView Country Club ballroom. As the meeting was adjourned, Ron Aeschliman continued with his portfolio of patriotically inspired songs, and the participants had a chance to intermingle, not just amongst themselves, but with the speakers, guests, and officers of the club.

Subsequent to the Jan. 5 meeting, the SaddleBrooke Republican Club will meet every second Tuesday each month, February through November 2022, in the DesertView Theater at 3:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend—members and guests. We invite those interested to consider joining the club. For membership information, go to sbrc1.org.