Relishing Pickleball: Be Courteous on the Pickleball Court—Make It Fun!

I play pickleball for fun. Do you? If it wasn’t fun, I wouldn’t play it. I like to play with fun people. Don’t you? Are these things important to you? If they are, this article is for you and your friends.

Being courteous and having fun means finding enjoyment in the sport and not getting caught up in petty behavior that leads to anxiety or agitation.

Thoughts on how to increase your enjoyment of our wonderful sport:

Create a friendly atmosphere with your partner. Establish this friendly demeanor from the get-go whether your partner is a long-term partner or someone you just met. Make small talk to relax your partner. Call your partner by name. Ask your partner which side they would prefer. When your partner makes an unforced error, say something like, “Let’s get the next one” or “That’s all right, here we go” or “I would have tried the same shot.” When your partner does something good, reinforce it by saying something like, “Great shot!” or “Good get!” or “Fantastic overhead!” This attitude will promote partnership chemistry.

Be authentic, credible, and honest on the court. Make good line calls, always giving the call to your opponent when in doubt. Watch your foot faults as well as your partner’s. When you see it, call it. Don’t make out calls from across the court. Your opponents will appreciate your spirit of fair play and will follow your lead making good calls on their side of the court.

Ignore the opponents’ bad line calls. They are trying to do their best just as you are. It’s a game and it’s supposed to be fun. There’s no fun in contentiousness.

Focus on your excellent shots, not your unforced errors. The same goes for your partner’s shots. Your partner knows when they made an unforced error. Tell your partner the ball was going out only if they ask. When you make an unforced error, you can immediately diffuse a partner’s angst by saying something like, “My bad.”

Over-poaching reduces a partner’s fun. Poaching has its place. When your partner is deep in the court and you’re positioned to cross the center line and poach a shot a partner will take on a bounce, take it. It’s a viable and excellent strategy. However, when your partner is at the non-volley zone with you and you continue to poach your partner’s shots when they can hit an excellent shot of their own, you’re just being selfish. You and your partner are out there for fun. Let your partner play.

Lastly, always paddle tap, smile, and speak with your partner and opponents at the net. It is proper etiquette. Say something like, “Great game” or “Fun rallies” or “I love playing with you.”

Follow this advice and be an ambassador for our sport.

