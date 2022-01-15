Register Now for Art and Wine Event

Connie Kotke, Publicity Chair

The next popular Art and Wine event, sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, is set for Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Activity Center in SaddleBrooke One. Join your friends and neighbors to complete a painting of a service dog while enjoying a sack supper and sipping on wine or water. All profits will be donated to the Pinal County K-9 Corps.

The cost is $45 per person, which includes all art supplies, an apron, food, and two glasses of wine. The instructor and several guild helpers will guide you every step of the way, to make sure you have a fun and memorable experience.

Art and Wine events fill up fast, so sign up today on our website at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org. Click on the Guild Outreach tab at the top of the homepage to locate the registration form.

While you’re visiting the website, don’t forget to check out our classes for artists of all skill levels. Several classes start in January and February. In addition, you’ll find more information about the Fine Arts Show and Sale, which will take place Feb. 18 and 19 at the MountainView Clubhouse.