Play Your Best Pool: You Can Learn a Lot by Watching Professional Matches from the Past

Johnny Henson, Professor Pool

For the last few years most professional matches are played fast because of the use of the shot clock. At this increased speed it does not allow the watcher to really think out what they would do before the player shoots the next shot. Recently I have found that I learn a lot more about offensive and defensive strategies by watching the older tournament footage on the internet before the shot clock was really being used. I also have gained respect for a lot of the older players’ games back in the day. A few of the men players I enjoy watching are: Efern Reyes, Corey Deuel, Jim Rempe, CJ Wiley, Nick Varner, Mike Sigel, Earl Strickland, Steve Mizerak, Rodney Morris, and of course Shane Van Boening. A few of the women players I watch are: Janette Lee, Ewa Laurance, Loree Jon Jones, Jasmin Ouschan, and Allison Fisher.

I usually pause the video after each break shot to look at the layout of the balls and come up with what I would do. Sometimes I pause on a certain shot to make a decision of an offensive or a defensive shot. Very few games are run or managed exactly like I would have done. I have learned that there are a lot of options that we have in ways to shoot and manage the games we play. By learning from the greatest players, it can make you a better thinker and player. I hope you will try this and it may improve your game also. More wins means more fun.

Contact me or my partner and fellow PBIA and ACS instructor, Steve Farmer, for more information about our classes and mentorship programs. Email us at [email protected] or call 623-377-0042. Visit our website at BilliardUniversity.com.