MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament 2025

Denise Cashmore

The MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament took place on March 2-4 at The Preserve Golf Club with 14 competing schools. Competitors (there were five or six from each school) played a practice round on Saturday, March 1, and then played the tournament on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The top four scores for each school were counted for each round.

Jo Helms, volunteer coordinator, did an amazing job organizing team registration and scheduling all the volunteers: scorers, shuttle drivers, food and drink donations, and much more. Lori Hill, housing coordinator, paired traveling teams with local residents. The hosting families provided team members food, lodging, and transport to the golf course. Some hosts organized dinners or neighborhood pizza parties for the teams.

What a cool (literally) event! PGA Champion Steve Stricker and wife Nicki were seen cheering on daughter Izzi who is a first-year golfer for the Wisconsin Badgers. As for the competition, wow, these ladies can drive a golf ball! Sunday had clear skies with temps in the mid-60s, and Oklahoma (-6) led over TCU (-5) after Round 1. Monday was cool and breezy, resulting in some high scores. After Round 2, Arizona (+8) led over Kansas State (+9), and TCH (+10) was in third. Tuesday’s weather was back to mild and sunny. Arizona’s Lilas Pintheir had the only tournament hole-in-one on hole 6, a 147-yard par 3. After Round 3, final results were as follows: 1st Kansas State (+3), 2nd Arizona (+13), 3rd TCH (+14), 4th Oklahoma (+18), 5th Wisconsin (+28), 6th Iowa (+30), 7th Missouri (+31), 8th Wichita State (+35), 9th Nebraska (+37), 10th Cincinnati (+40), 11th Miami (+43), 12th Furman (+44), 13th Marshall (+49), 14th Hawaii (+61).

Congratulations to all the ladies who competed. We loved having you here! “It takes a village” most certainly applied, as this event had an outpouring of generosity and support from the SaddleBrooke community. Final results can be seen at scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/233330/scoring/team.