Partners Western Dance Looks Forward to 2022 Activities

Jane Gromelski, President, Partners Western Dance Club

Our next Texas two-step and Western waltz classes will start on Jan. 10 in the MountainView Ballroom. The beginner class will meet at 6 p.m., and the intermediate class will meet at 7 p.m. The series of classes will run through February. We recommend leather-soled shoes or cowboy boots. The leather soles also help our feet glide. Sandals are not recommended, as they put our toes in peril. We try to make our classes fun because dancing is fun, so learning to dance should also be fun. Dancing is a great aerobic activity that allows you to hold your partner in your arms at the same time. The Texas two-step is the easiest dance to learn; it’s just four steps forward and repeat. Since we do many of the same dance steps in the waltz, there is a logical progression to learning that next.

Our partner pattern dance classes will continue on Tuesdays, running through the month of December, in the Mariposa Room in DesertView. Our beginner class starts at 6 p.m., and our intermediate class will start at 7 p.m. These dances are a fun alternative to our two-step and waltz. Partner pattern dances progress around the floor, usually with the lady beside her partner on his right. We learn cha-chas, waltzes, and swing pattern dances that can be danced to a variety of songs. The counts vary from 10, 16, up to 64, then repeat. We go slow, take the time to make sure our dancers learn the combinations, and repeat. Learning these dances is fun! If you have missed these classes in the fall, we will begin a new series on Jan. 11.

Partners Western Dance Club will try to have a DJ dance monthly, and dances with Wild Ride playing for us also are scheduled monthly. Our first club dance with Wild Ride will be on Nov. 18. Tickets are $10 per person for club members. We have a great group of country western dancers. Club membership is $15 per person. Our second dance with Wild Ride will be on Sunday, Dec. 12. Come, grab your partner and your neighbors, and learn how to have a ground-pounding, boot-stomping good time! Yeehaw!