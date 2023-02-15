Over 30 Swimmers Turn Out for Jack Fritz Pentathlon!

Dick Kreutzen

SaddleBrooke swimmers, friends, and family members showed up at the DesertView pool in January for the Third Annual Jack Fritz Pentathlon. This meet was a social event giving club members an opportunity to challenge themselves, with nothing at stake other than to have fun and hang out with friends.

Newer swimmers were able to experience racing with no pressure. Experienced swimmers were able to see how their event times may have changed since last year. This was an unofficial, no-disqualifications meet to encourage new swimmers to participate. And it gave all swimmers an opportunity to experience a swim meet format.

This swim pentathlon consisted of the following five events: 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, and 50 freestyle. Participants could swim in any or all five events. Swimming events were followed by pizza and dessert for all!

The event honors Jack Fritz who has been a club and team member from the start. At 90, he is one of the oldest active members of the team. In team competition, he swims many events and is often among the high-point swimmers. He and his wife Jill (yes, Jack and Jill) are several-time U.S. Masters Swimming All-Americans and national champions.

The Swim Club invites anyone interested in swimming, whether for fitness or competition, or whether new or experienced, to visit our website www.saddlebrookeswimclub.org. Following are just a couple of programs the club sponsors to promote swimming:

• Each year the club sponsors Let’s Swim Clinics free of charge to SaddleBrooke residents. While geared toward improving swimming technique for the fitness swimmer, many of the competitive swimmers started with a Let’s Swim Clinic, and some even went on to become All-Americans for swimming national top individual or relay times under the U.S. Masters Swimming program. To sign up for the next clinic, contact Lyn Moreno at [email protected]

• On most mornings each week, the club provides coached sessions at the DesertView pool for interested club members, again, free of charge.

We hope to see many of you in the pool in 2023!