National Muralist Joe Pagac to Speak at DesertView Theater

Connie Kotke, Publicity Chair

All SaddleBrooke HOA residents and their guests are invited to a special presentation by Joe Pagac on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the DesertView Theater. This informative and entertaining presentation is hosted by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. There is no cost to attend. The doors open at 3:45 p.m. Mr. Pagac will speak from 4 to 5 p.m. and will be available to answer questions after the presentation. Guild members are also encouraged to stay for a short business meeting starting at approximately 5 p.m.

Pagac is a well-known muralist, artist, sculptor, and world traveler. He has been creating public and private trompe-l’oeil (in French, this means “deceiving the eye”) murals in Tucson and Phoenix since 2004. Today, his giant works of art grace walls across the country—including in Denver, Colo., and Washington, D.C. A colorful mural by Pagac is the subject of the Guild’s annual One Image, No Limits contest. Guild members can submit artwork that includes at least one element from the chosen photo by Janet Frost of one of his murals. Contest winners will be announced at the November monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7, starting at 4 p.m. in the Activity Center in SaddleBrooke One.

Having worked full-time in the arts for 20 years, Pagac has tremendous insight into what it means to follow your creative passions and how to integrate them with other parts of your life. When he isn’t working, he is busy checking things off his bucket list—most recently, completing a five-month hike from Mexico to Canada, flying to Hawaii to watch a volcano erupt, hosting a 100-mile hike for charity with all participants dressed as hotdogs, and taking a three-week European tour of ancestral towns with his 72-year-old mother.

Come join our fun and friendly group! Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, noncritique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees. Visit www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for more information.