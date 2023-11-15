Mysterie Solved

Susan Sterling

It is no mystery that our SaddleBrooke audiences love a good whodunit. Community Circle Players (CCP) Director Susan Sterling awoke from her nap and did it! A play has been chosen. Mark your calendars for the last week in March when CCP will present The House of Agatha Mysterie.

Ms. Mysterie, the famous and prolific mystery writer, gathers a group of the world’s finest (and most peculiar) detectives at her home for a weekend of rollicking and relaxation. She convinces them all to solemnly promise not to solve any mystery for two whole days. They all agree, but when the body of a mysterious guest is found, everyone must decide whether to keep their promise. Will Shurlucky Holmes sleuth out the crime? Or will Nancy Sketch draw out the murderer? Maybe the Hardly Brothers will team up, though they are hardly brothers. The play is full of frenzied one-liners and comic wordplay.

We want our SaddleBrooke patrons to enjoy the snappy dialogue, so CCP has purchased 15 new over-the-ear microphones and four lapel mics to coordinate with recent enhancements to the MountainView Ballroom sound system. Part of our mission has been to reinvest in our community, and this purchase will greatly enhance the experience of our theater attendees. A big thank you to our patrons whose continued support allows us to give back through ongoing investments in our facilities.

Are you looking for a fun activity, or do you want to make new friends? You may want to consider auditioning for one of our productions or working in a behind-the-scenes support role. There are several ways for you to get involved and be part of the fun and excitement of live theater—no experience required! Actor auditions and sign-ups for backstage roles will be held on Jan. 8 and 9, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in MountainView Ballroom West. Please plan to attend both days. Rehearsals will occur on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. January through March. Performances will be the last week in March 2024.