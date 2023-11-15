Community Church at SaddleBrooke Presents Two Christmas Traditions

Terry Barringer

One of the most anticipated events of the Christmas season for the women of Community Church at SaddleBrooke and their friends and neighbors in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and surrounding communities has been the Advent Celebration hosted by the Women’s Ministry. This special program, which has become a local annual tradition for the past 20 years, will offer a presentation that has become a worldwide tradition since its debut 281 years ago.

The Messiah is an English-language oratorio composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 and was first performed in Dublin in 1742. Since that time, it has become one of the most frequently performed choral works in Western music. Using the King James edition of the Bible, Handel tells the story of the life of Christ from the prophecies of Isiah, the Word to the shepherds, the ministry of Jesus, and the Passion of Jesus, and ends with the majestic “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Handel wrote the three-hour oratorio for a modest vocal and instrumental presentation. Our talented vocalists and pianist will present selections from the Messiah in this original style. Pianist Kathryn Christenson Lieppman, soprano Annalise Webb, mezzo Amy Pickering, baritone Greg Guenther, and tenor Matthew Holter have collectively amassed repertoires and a body of works that speak to their gifts and professional successes.

In addition to this magnificent musical presentation, you will enjoy a delightful luncheon, including a winter salad composed of mixed greens, sliced chicken, pecans, cranberries, and bleu cheese, dressed with a maple Dijon vinaigrette. A special dessert of New York cheesecake with berry coulis will complement your meal. Should you have any dietary restrictions, please call Liz, Food and Beverage Manager, at 520-548-1640.

The Women’s Ministry of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke invites you to join us for this amazing Advent celebration, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, at the SaddleBrooke TWO MountainView Ballroom. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The cost is $36. This is always a sold-out event, so you are encouraged to make your reservations early. Use the following link to register and purchase your ticket: ccsb.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1841578.

We will have tables of 10. When ordering tickets for you and/or friends, please include each person’s name and email address. Payment in full will be required at the time you place your order. You will receive an email notification confirming your reservation.

The Community Church at SaddleBrooke is a welcoming, nondenominational church. We invite you to our Sunday services, which are held at 9 a.m. at the DesertView Performing Arts Theater, 39900 Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke.