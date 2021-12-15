 MPWGA Celebrates America

Ann Lange

The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) hosted their annual Member/Guest Tournament, proudly boasting the theme Celebrate America. Our word “celebrate” comes from the Latin celebrare, “to assemble to honor.” Ninety-two members and guests, golf and country lovers, assembled on Nov. 2 and 3 to honor America, all wearing their colors of pride: red, white, and blue.

Day one was played at the Preserve under beautiful, spacious, sunny skies. After receiving golf towels and bags of tees sporting the American flag, the patriotic parade set off to assigned shotgun holes for the four-person team scramble and to enjoy a little golf gallimaufry. On both days, players were granted one “magic putt.” One hole was rearranged to ease the pain, lowering the par, and the number one handicap hole was designated “putt-only,” creating a comical challenge as alternating team members putted using their drivers.

Day two at MountainView was again a beautiful day, opening with a touching ceremony performed by the American Legion Post 132 Color Guard. Brianna Barnhart of the local group Manhattan Dolls sang our national anthem as proud and solemn comrades placed hands on hearts. The game that day was “Flag Ball.” Team members alternated playing holes with the flag ball, and that player’s score was used as the first of two best net balls. If lost, the flag ball was replaced with an ordinary ball, but if it lasted all 18 holes, two points were deducted from the team’s score. Each player received a cooler lunch box designed in stars and stripes with the emblem “Dream with US, Celebrate America.”

The teams gathered for celebratory award luncheons both days in the MountainView Ballroom. The winners, up to four places, were announced, and prizes in the form of Golf Shop credit were distributed. Team Freedom Ringers placed first on day one and team American Made on day two. Closest to the pin awards were given each day, one to a member and one to a guest, on all par 3 holes. These 16 flag-lovers won magnetized patriotic ball markers. The tables were beautifully decorated with flags and red, white, and blue linens. America-themed music videos played, arranged and orchestrated by Tom Horwedel. When Lee Greenwood’s lyrics “I’m proud to be an American” played, the room burst out in celebratory applause.

Robson Resort Communities sponsors our Member/Guest Tournament each year, and we thank them for their continued loyalty and generosity. We appreciate our two born-in-the-U.S.A. bosses from the Golf Shop, Matt Hudson and Mike Karpe, who always take our fun to the limit with their emcee shenanigans. As always, gratitude to Andrea Gray for her photography memorializing our events and good times, and to Steve Lambesis for his contributions to the photo library for this event. Event Chair Loralee Horwedel, born into a military family and as sweet and American as apple pie, awed us with her incredible dedication, energy, and creativity. The heartfelt theme was important to her and the planning team of 10, who persevered for two years in the midst of pandemic turmoil to make this event happen.

We came together as a group of compatriots to honor our county and each other. We left knowing that, both individually and collectively, each of us must be a soldier of the flag, our symbol of unity and freedom, so that we can continue to celebrate America.