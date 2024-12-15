MPMGA Captures the 2024 Ryder Cup

Dennis Marchand

The annual Ryder Cup competition was held on Oct. 30 and 31 at the SaddleBrooke One and MountainView Preserve men’s clubs. The event features the 16 lowest handicaps of each men’s club in a two-day competition at each club.

On day one, the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA), the host team, did not fare well, losing to the MountainView Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) the first day by a score of 11.5 to 4.5. Losing at your home course proved to be too much to overcome as the tournament switched to the MountainView course on day two. Although the SMGA made a valiant run at their opponents, the team from MountainView prevailed 9.5 to 6.5. The final two-day score was MPMGA 21 to SMGA 11.

Top performers for both teams: For the champion SaddleBrooke TWO squad, Grant Farquhar and Jim Donat swept both rounds, accumulating the maximum four points. For the SMGA, Ed Hashim and Jeff McPheeters contributed 3.5 points. The highlight of the two-day event was Jeff McPheeters’ hole-in-one on day one of the event.

Afterwards, everyone retired to the Vistas restaurant at SaddleBrooke One for a joint luncheon and stories of the ones that got away. It was a great time for this tradition, which has lasted more than 20 years.

Congratulations to all the participants for qualifying and for playing.