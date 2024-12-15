Jolly Good Tidings From The British Club

Mary Gates

It was 9 a.m. on Nov. 1 when 22 members of the British Club met to attend their annual general meeting at the SaddleBrooke One Activities Center. A delicious continental breakfast of croissants, strawberry preserves and marmalade, mango yogurt, banana muffins, and fresh fruit was served before the meeting where new officers of the British Club were duly elected for 2024-25. As usual, members enjoyed the camaraderie of fellow members and friends, and a jolly good time was had by all!

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at 520-834-4142 or [email protected].

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current homeowner of SaddleBrooke One or SaddleBrooke TWO. The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 57 members from the following hometowns:

Britain: Cambridge, Derbyshire, Hampshire, Portsmouth, Lincolnshire, Louth, Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale, Kent, Rochester, Merseyside, Liverpool, London, Manchester, South Yorkshire, Newbury, Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey), Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Scotland: Lennoxtown

Wales: Swansea, Glan Conwy

Ireland: Limerick

Canada: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

France: Loches

USA: Mount Shasta, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; Massachusetts; Billings, Mont.; Staten Island, N.Y.; San Francisco, Calif.; Seattle, Wash.; Spokane, Wash.

South Africa: Johannesburg

Germany