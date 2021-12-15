MPLN Reaches out to SBCO

Eileen J. Snearly

The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) organization chose to sponsor a charity after collecting funds at their President’s Cup Tournament and raffle.

They presented a check to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) Thanksgiving Holiday Basket Program. For the third year, the SBCO conducted this program, led by Mona Sullivan and Mark Liefke.

There are many events and programs within SBCO that can use volunteers. It is a great way to meet your neighbors and help locals outside SaddleBrooke.

The MPLN were delighted to give a financial boost to this organization that operates right here in SaddleBrooke.