MountainView Lady Putters and Moonlight Madness

Eileen J. Snearly

Oh, what a night it was on May 14 when the MountainView Lady Putters set up the course at the MountainView putting green for Moonlight Madness. The course was set up at dusk, dinner was served at 6:30 p.m., and when it was dark enough, around 8 p.m., putting began.

A masked putter ran around the crowd with a wolf’s mask on to howl at the moon. This was a surprise to everyone, and it took time to identify her.

All 18 holes, flagpoles, and starting tees were lit with glowsticks and circles.

It was a magical evening under the moon, the air was still, and the fun began.