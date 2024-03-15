Judy Falewicz

In 1998 Lou Ann Garvin started the MountainView Lady Putters with 33 members. As of our 2024 annual meeting, with 30 new members, there is now a total of 133 members. Putting takes place every Monday morning on the SaddleBrooke TWO putting green. Every second Monday of the month, putting is followed by the monthly luncheon. The March 11 lunch was a croissant club sandwich served with chips. There was also a mystery drink available at a cash bar.

Since all 133 members never putt at once, there is always room for new members. Check it out at mvlputters.com.