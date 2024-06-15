MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament Needs You!

Each year SaddleBrooke hosts the MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament, and 2024 did not disappoint!

SaddleBrooke has been hosting this tournament for over 25 years, and this tournament is unique in that the players and coaches are housed in SaddleBrooke host homes. All the players are outstanding young women, and the coaches really appreciate the acceptance of the team by the host families!

The process is simple. We need team captains who are willing to be the coordinator for a team. They get a group of friends (five or six homes) or a group of houses within a unit together to provide a B&B experience for the team. Host families provide a bed and breakfast for a player or coach. You can meet your team in the MV parking lot, MV Pro Shop lot, or the Mini Mart lot, and the host families take their guests to their house. The coaches are given a list of restaurants in the local area for the team dinners. An optional event we have is for the host families to get together for one or two nights during the tournament and have a potluck dinner for the team. The coaches pick up and shuttle the players where they need to be. The total number of nights is usually four, and each team usually brings five players and two coaches. In 2025 they will arrive on Friday, Feb. 28, and depart on Tuesday, March 4.

It is critical to have a team captain to coordinate all the moving parts and be the single point of communication between the coach and the host families. That way, everyone is on the same page, and the event goes smoothly. It is not a challenging task, and it is extremely rewarding. This author has been a team captain for six years now and loves it. And she does not even play golf!

So, if you are interested in becoming a team captain for next year’s tournament, which will be held from Feb. 28 through March 4, 2025, please email Lori Hill at [email protected], or you can call her to chat about the captain experience at 703-524-1345.

We currently do not have team captains for the four following colleges: Oklahoma and Tennessee (past attendees) and Furman (Greenville, S.C.) and Cincinnati (first-time participants).

In addition to housing the players, there are several volunteer opportunities, including online scoring, shuttling from green to the next tee, and spotting tee shots. If you are interested in the other volunteer opportunities, please email Jo Helms at [email protected] or call 520-825-0205.

The tournament is traditionally played at the MountainView course, but it was played at The Preserve in 2024, and that is currently the course for 2025. All residents in both SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO are encouraged to participate. This is a SaddleBrooke event, not an HOA event.

We need you to help keep the MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament the special event it has been in the past and to continue into the future!