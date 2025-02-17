Masters Swimmers Reflect on Achieving All-American Honors

Left to right: Theresa Ashton, Lyn Moreno, Doug Springer, and Jim Spiegel (Jim Spiegel is not pictured) were fastest in the U.S. in the Mixed 75+ 400 Medley Relay. Left to right: Patricia Tewksbury, Theresa Ashton, Lyn Moreno, and Wendy Weinberg (Wendy Weinberg is not pictured) were #1 in the nation in the Women’s 75+ 400 Free Relay. Left to right: Allison Lehman, Julie Adamen, Noelle Minck, and Molly Collins (Molly Collins is not pictured) had the fastest time in the U.S. in the Women’s 400 Free Relay in the 65-69 age group.

Noelle Minck

The Masters swimming community thrives on dedication, camaraderie, and a shared love for the water. For the SaddleBrooke Swim Club (SBSC), achieving All-American status is a pinnacle accomplishment. Several members recently shared their stories, reflecting on their journeys and what swimming means to them.

A Lifelong Passion for Swimming

Julie Adamen, a relatively new member of SBSC, described swimming as a constant in her life, noting, “I can’t remember a time when I couldn’t swim.” Similarly, other swimmers like Jim Spiegel, who began swimming in 1961, and Theresa Ashton, who has swum all her life but started competing just five years ago, share a long-standing connection to the sport. These athletes find joy in the water, regardless of whether they have been swimming competitively for decades or joined SBSC later in life.

The Thrill of Competition

For many, competition is a significant motivator. Julie Adamen enjoys testing her limits physically and emotionally, while Allison Lehman views improvement in her times as a personal victory, saying, “It’s a feather in my cap when I improve my times.” Patricia Tewksbury and Lyn Moreno emphasized the team spirit of relays, which bring club members together in pursuit of a common goal.

Theresa Ashton celebrated her surprise All-American individual recognition in the 50-yard butterfly, as well as a national record-setting relay. For her, the atmosphere of competition is about both personal challenge and camaraderie. Wendy Weinberg echoed this, appreciating the excitement of athletes striving to be their best.

The Joy of Swimming

Beyond competition, the health benefits and serenity of swimming resonate deeply. Many swimmers highlighted the forgiving nature of swimming for aging bodies. “Unlike almost any other sport, nothing hurts when you get out of the pool,” Julie Adamen noted. Theresa Ashton described it as her meditation, relaxation, and freedom.

Lyn Moreno and Jim Spiegel emphasized how swimming keeps them strong and in shape. Noelle Minck, a former coach who joined SBSC after retirement, finds joy in helping others improve their strokes while forming connections with teammates. “It’s amazing how everyone wants to get better at swimming and support each other,” she said.

Encouraging Others to Dive In

SBSC members encourage others to experience the transformative power of swimming. “Swimming is excellent for aging bodies and creates friendships that extend beyond the pool,” Julie Adamen shared. Lyn Moreno pointed out that swimmers are often in the best shape among athletes, while Theresa Ashton highlighted the blend of fun, purpose, and personal growth that swimming provides.

Allison Lehman and Jim Spiegel both emphasized the lifelong nature of swimming. “Swimming is an activity you can do for a long time,” said Lehman. Spiegel added that it’s a sport adaptable to all levels, from casual fitness to competitive training.

For these Masters swimmers, the water offers much more than medals. It’s a source of health, joy, and community. Their stories serve as an inspiration for anyone looking to dive into the sport, no matter their age or experience level.