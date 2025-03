Ruth Caldwell

It was a crisp, sunny morning when eight hikers and five dogs set out for a dog-friendly club hike in the 50 Year Trail area. Ari, Susie, Hudson, Marley, and Pepe had a wonderful time taking in all the different sights, smells, and tastes along the trail. Of course, the hikers enjoyed being out with their pups as well! SaddleBrooke Hiking Club occasionally offers hikes that allow dogs to come along. Watch the schedule for hikes with the “Dog Friendly” notation in the title.