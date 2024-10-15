Line Dance Club Hosts Summer’s End Potluck

Lynda Fraley

Members of the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) and their guests gathered for a potluck dinner on Sept. 10 at the SaddleBrooke One tennis pavilion.

Dancers each prepared a favorite appetizer, salad, main dish, or dessert. The resulting spread was lavish and appetizing! It included favorites as well as exotic specialties. A partial catalog of the fine offerings included fresh salads of many types (some with fruit or whole grains), baked ziti, ham, homemade wholegrain buns, pulled pork sandwiches, meatballs, grilled eggplant, and Asian pork buns. Special thanks are due to SBLDC member Mary Anne Arrey who generously provided margaritas for the thirsty group to wash down the feast.

For those who had somehow saved room, there were tempting homemade desserts such as oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, lemon bars, brownies, and chocolate-covered, sprinkle-dipped pretzels.

Balancing full plates and quenching beverages, dancers and their guests gathered in friendly groupings around lively tables or strolled from group to group sharing greetings and stories. Asked to comment on the food, the event, or the club itself, Judy Saks, a dancer, longtime member, and past member-at-large of SBLDC, remarked on the “friendly and talkative group who had gathered for the first-ever club potluck at the tennis pavilion.” Kaye Caulkins, seasoned dancer and past club president, added that she thought it was “lovely to have events such as this where significant others are invited to attend,” a sentiment shared by many participants.

As always, many thanks to Social Committee members Shirley Miller, Julie Kalar, and Mary Anne Arrey for their creativity and hard work to pull off this enjoyable close to the summer.

If you would like to learn more about the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club’s activities, both on and off the dance floor, please see our website sbldc.weebly.com. New Novice classes begin Oct. 16. Hope to see you on the dance floor!