Last Chance for Tickets to the Monster Bash

Barbara Barr Bengen

This is your last chance to grab your reservation for the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke’s Monster Bash Charitable Fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Grab your reserved seat for an evening of fun, a fine selection of dinner entrées, a no-host bar with a spook-tacular drink menu, a costume contest, and the music of Tucson’s popular band, Day Job. Time to snag those reservations so you don’t miss out on the fun! Get your reservations at tinyurl.com/MonsterBash23.

This charitable event will support local charities and programs, as well as serve the needs of those in the Copper Corridor. Thanks to the generous denotations of La Posada, Oro Ford, Filthy Pirate Coffee, Home Instead, OCD Professional Detailing, and the Oro Valley Dental Group, the proceeds from your ticket will go to the people who really need help.

And did I mention the incredible entrée selections? Why, there’s a filet mignon, a salmon filet, or a stuffed portobello mushroom vegetarian option. Then, MountainView is going all out with a monstrous selection of spook-tacular beverages. You’ll find all kinds of exciting Halloween-themed drinks at this no-host bar.

And don’t forget to get your creative juices flowing for your Halloween costumes. There will be four levels of awards for those who wear costumes:

1st prize for the best couple: A free complete car detail by Sponsor OCD Professional Detailing. Value $275

2nd prize for the best individual costume: Pampering from Mend Spa Services. Value $140

3rd prize for the scariest costume: A large gift basket from sponsor Home Instead. Value $100

4th prize for the most creative costume: A gift basket from sponsor Home Instead. Value $75

And who loves rock ’n’ roll, Motown, and country hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s? Tucson’s own Day Job will be in the house! Day Job is listed in the most popular bands in Tucson by the Arizona Daily Star. The Star has also written other articles about Day Job, and you can check out their Facebook page.

Who wants to dance the night away? Get your reservations at tinyurl.com/MonsterBash23.

What is Rotary? Rotary is made up of your friends and neighbors who are working to make the world a better place. Rotary is the world’s largest volunteer organization and is found in more countries than the Red Cross, Starbucks, or McDonald’s. Together with our friends, we are working to make a difference and change lives.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. for lunch at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Next we meet in the ballroom, followed by an educational program or speaker. Rotary is open to those who live and work in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and the surrounding communities. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at 520-404-5712 or [email protected].