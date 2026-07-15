July Music Matinee : The Kitchen Table Sessions

Laura Anderson

Senior Village at SaddleBrooke presents The Kitchen Table Sessions by The Noteworthy Neighbors. This show is set to light up DesertView Performing Arts Center with a debut performance along with special guest Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky, Jr.

Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of music, laughter, and hometown talent as the newly formed musical comedy ensemble The Noteworthy Neighbors makes its debut in The Kitchen Table Sessions on Thursday, July 30, at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. This one-afternoon-only performance will feature special guest star Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky, Jr., a professional jazz artist celebrated for his dynamic musicianship and captivating stage presence.

This exciting debut brings together five talented SaddleBrooke residents: Jay Hansen, Phil Szajnuk, Mike Rutt, Cheri Emahiser, and Carri Johnson— all members of the SaddleBrooke Singers who have also delighted audiences in the SaddleBrooke Variety Shows. Joining forces with Sly, the group is poised to deliver a spirited and memorable milestone performance.

Warm, witty, and full of heart, The Kitchen Table Sessions invites audiences into an intimate and lighthearted theatrical experience centered on a group of friends gathered around the heart of the home as they prepare a variety show for their community. The production promises uplifting vocal performances, engaging musical collaborations, and comedic vignettes that celebrate friendship, community spirit, and the joy of live entertainment.

Event Details:

What: The Kitchen Table Sessions by The Noteworthy Neighbors, featuring special guest star Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky, Jr.

When: Thursday, July 30 at 2 p.m.

Where: DesertView Performing Arts Center (39900 S. Clubhouse Dr., SaddleBrooke, AZ)

Admission: Free to the public

Residents and guests are encouraged to arrive early, as seating in the 478-seat venue is available on a first-come, first-served basis. With free admission and a one-afternoon-only performance, The Kitchen Table Sessions is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate local talent, share in the fun, and enjoy an afternoon of unforgettable entertainment.

Senior Village members who are 90 or older may request transportation by calling 520-314-1042.