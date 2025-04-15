Jewish Friendship Group’s Stellar Season

Marsha Mantykow

As months go, March was quite the star, filled with great events. A recap:

Purim Brunch and Carnival. While we looked forward to the festivities in the beautiful garden of Marilyn Anthony and Willy Halpert, the weather had its own plans. Graciously, Hara Lipman and George Delzell opened their beautiful home and saved the day. Thanks to Marilyn and Willy’s creative and artistic skills, the games had us spinning around, tossing bean bags, and laughing out loud. Thank you to our chefs Marilyn, Hara, Sandy, and (can I thank myself?) for a delicious brunch.

Ladies Coffee. Thank you, Patti Reingold and Barbara Lawton, for hosting another lovely get-together. This was probably our biggest turnout! About 27 of us enjoyed guilt-free goodies and lively conversations. These breakfasts are a great way to catch up with friends and begin new friendships. Please consider being our Ladies Coffee coordinator. It doesn’t require much time, but the impact is important.

Potluck: A journey to Greece and Spain. Opa! I have an irresistible urge to break plates while flamenco dancing. Our members accepted the international challenge and provided a wonderful culinary event. Food and friendship is always a perfect way to spend an evening. Thank you, Hara Lipman, for coordinating a wonderful event and to all the “helper bees” for setting up and cleaning up. Looking forward to next season’s new adventure.

Men’s March Dinner. It was cold, it was windy, and it was raining. None of that stopped a group of hardy JFG men from their destination: dinner at the Vistas. Regardless of what was going on outside, inside, the food was hot and the conversations were interesting. Mark your calendars for the second Tuesday of the month. RSVP to Steve Rosen at [email protected].

Second Night Passover Seder, April 13. Because of publishing deadlines, I’m writing this before the Seder, and you’re probably reading it after. However, given the dedication of everyone involved in planning this much-anticipated evening, I feel confident in saying it was a great success. I’m looking forward to our rich traditions being infused with contemporary readings. So, thank you in advance to our past presidents, current president, and all who attended.

Upcoming Events

Ladies Coffee, April 30 at 10:30 a.m., hosted by Abby Greene and Fleurette Wallach at Abby’s home. Please join us for another enjoyable morning of noshing and conversation. RSVP to Fleurette at [email protected] by April 27.

Ladies Coffee, May 8 at 10:30 a.m., hosted by Carol Gordon at her home. Watch for email for details.

The board of the JFG of SaddleBrooke is thrilled to welcome our newest members: Vice President Ted Reingold, Treasurer Mark Schwartz, and Programming Coordinator Bruce Sabulsky. Together, we’re dedicated to the continued growth and success of this group.

In ending a wonderful season, we look towards the future together. For information about any event or additional information about the JFG of SaddleBrooke, please reach out to our president Sandy Rosen at [email protected].