Is Dinner Theater Your Cup of Tea?

Connie Ward

Jim Ward will be tied up until April 1—no fooling. Susan Sterling roped him into the position of assistant director for the spring production of The House of Agatha Mystrie. And it’s no mystery that our SaddleBrooke audiences love dinner theater where they’ll be highly entertained and enjoy a delicious meal. The performances are March 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, and 31, 2024. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 6, 2024, for $59, inclusive, with a no-host bar.

Ms. Mystrie, the famous and prolific mystery writer, gathers a group of the world’s finest, although peculiar, detectives to her home for a weekend of rollicking and relaxation. But it doesn’t take long for things to unravel. Will Sherlucky Holmes sleuth out the crime? Or will Nancy Sketch draw out the murderer? Did Dudley do it? After all, he is the butler. Or maybe Rob Remington, with his steely reserve, committed the crime. How about Inspector Clues II, or is he too clueless? Perhaps the Hardly brothers will team up, although they are hardly brothers. Regardless, we promise that the Russian maid Anna Sthesia won’t put you to sleep. The play is full of frenzied one-liners, wordplay, and hilarity.

The play includes 10 actors (five male and five female). Come out to auditions in the MountainView Ballroom West on Jan. 8 and 9, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (plan to attend both days), and give it a go.

We are also recruiting for behind-the-scenes personnel. So, are you a sound individual? Then come on out and help create our sound effects. Would you like to light up the stage? We would really love to highlight your brilliant skills. Are you ready to earn some props? Our props people can always use a hand. Are you handy with a hammer? We always welcome a fix-it person. Even if you aren’t in the spotlight, we can find a spot for you.

For more information, contact Shawne Cryderman at [email protected] or Susan Sterling at [email protected].