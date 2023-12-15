Fill Your Heart with Holiday Music

Stephanie Thomas

The Arizona desert might be scant on winter snow, skiing, and sledding, but the musical sound of holiday carols will quickly put you in the spirit of the season. Senior Village will sponsor two entertaining groups at its Music Matinee to be held on Dec. 18. The two-hour program features the Catalina Chorale performing traditional Christmas favorites and the energetic SilverBelles dance team.

The Catalina Chorale is a talented group of SaddleBrooke residents who love to sing, accompanied by classical guitarist Randall Dighton. They frequently visit retirement, assisted living, and memory care facilities where they enthuse their audiences with sing-along music. At the holidays, you will find the singers caroling at local businesses and the Golder Ranch Fire Stations, as well as homes of SaddleBrooke residents who can’t get out to their regular concerts.

For more than 20 years, the SilverBelles dance team has been a performance group in SaddleBrooke. Their routines are choreographed to a wide variety of musical styles, including Broadway, jazz, Latin, country-western, patriotic, and holiday favorites. The SilverBelles entertain throughout the greater Tucson area at community events, parties, and senior living facilities. While they enjoy dancing for all these venues, their favorite audiences are their friends and neighbors right here in SaddleBrooke!

After her first Music Matinee, SaddleBrooke resident Shirley Conkey said that she would encourage others to attend the performances that she described as “entertaining and a great way to spend the afternoon out among people.” She appreciated the “comfortable chairs,” which added to the enjoyable experience.

Be sure to come early to get a seat for this Holiday Music Matinee in the SaddleBrooke One Vistas Dining Room. The Dec. 18 program from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. will fill your heart with joy. You don’t need to shovel snow to get in the holiday spirit!