If You Can Pickle, You Can POP!

Greg Hlushko

A number of pickleball players have discovered and are enjoying playing POP. It has some similarity to pickleball, with both sports requiring a single underhand serve and a manageable-sized court. POP doubles is played within the singles lines on a tennis court, and there is a baseline that is nine feet in from the tennis baseline. The POP ball is slower than a standard tennis ball, which makes it easier to keep rallies going.

POP tennis is a rapidly growing sport in SaddleBrooke because it is easy to play and simply fun. Currently, the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) has about 200 POP players.

To help more picklers learn about the game, the STC is offering a free session of introduction to POP especially geared to pickleball players.

The event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. at the SaddleBrooke One Tennis Center.

Paddles, balls, and experienced POP players will be there as you try your hand at POP. All 20 SaddleBrooke tennis courts are now striped for POP, so there is plenty of court availability.

Come and check out POP and become a dual-sport athlete!

(If the event is canceled due to rain, you can call the Tennis Center at 520-825-0255 to find the date and time for the next drop-in session.)