Dazzling Desert Gems Secure Sectionals!

Kathy Kortus

SaddleBrooke Desert Gems United States Tennis Association (USTA) 7.0 Ladies 65 and Over Team won their Southwest Sectionals in Scottsdale Dec. 9 through 11. The six teams represented in the tournament came from El Paso, New Mexico, and Central and Southern Arizona. It was a round-robin format with each team playing five matches. SaddleBrooke Gems won a very tightly contested 7.0 division, winning by a single match court victory en route to their championship. They will move on to the USTA National 65 and Over League Invitational in Surprise, Ariz., Jan. 27 through 29.

Desert Gems captains are Dagmar Hampton and Kathy Kortus, along with players Joann Bosworth, Gail Campbell, Karen Erickson, Sharon Gartner, Janet Jensen, Jean Lorch, Denise Phillips, Mary Jo Quilling, Caryl Wallin, and, most of all, our MVP of Desert Gems, Laura Ingold.